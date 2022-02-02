CBSE Term 2 Board Exam: CBSE Exam: Notice of fake 10th, 12th exam date is going viral on social media – CBSE has warned against false notice on 10th 10th 12th Board Term 2 exam dates.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 examinations will be held in March and April. A notice is going viral on social media, giving a date for the start of board exams. The board said the notice was fake and no such notification had been issued by them. CBSE has warned students about false notices by tweeting.According to the fake notice dated January 24, 2022, 10th and 12th board exams will start from May 4, 2022. Schools will be allowed to conduct class 12 demonstration / project / internal assessment from 1st Match, 2022 till the last date of conducting the same class theory examination.

It is also written in the fake notice that the schedule of class 10th and 12th board examinations will be published soon. The CBSE will inform all concerned about the examinations from time to time.

However, CBSE has confirmed through its official Twitter handle that the notice circulated is fake.

Meanwhile, the board has not yet announced the dates for the term 2 exams. Term 2 Exam Date Schedule will be published on the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 results coming soon

The wait for CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 is coming to an end soon. About 30 lakh students sat for the first term examination of CBSE class 10 and 12, who are eagerly awaiting their results (CBSE results 2022). Term 1 exam results will be published on the official website cbse.gov.in. Students can view results only from this website.