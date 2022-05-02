CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Remember these things during CBSE exam, you will get good marks – CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 These tips will help you get good marks

Exam preparation is the most important thing but more important than that is how you put your preparation into words. Often we make small and big mistakes that affect our results. But with a few things in mind, you can change your strategy and get full marks. Here are some special tips for CBSE Board (CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022).The CBSE board gives students an extra 15 minutes to read the paper. This time is given to read the question paper. Often students leave it like this but in these 15 minutes the entire exam strategy can be made. You can choose the questions that are most suitable for you. This will allow you to start writing the answer without wasting too much time.The student should look at the question and understand its meaning and then start writing. The student should look at what is asked in the question and write the answer accordingly. Writing too much is a waste of time and you don’t get many marks.

3- Carefully check the options

Often in the paper one of the two questions is given a choice. It is easy to choose a question from it but the option given in two parts of the question becomes a bit difficult. Students often leave a good question in a hurry. Therefore, the student should read all the questions carefully. Choose the best question and start writing the answer keeping in mind its structure.



4- No negative marking

There is no negative marking for students in board exams. Therefore, there is no need to fear that if you write incorrectly, points will be deducted. Students should try all the questions in the paper to see if the answer to that question is correct. Doing so will definitely get marks in the answer written by the student.

5- Do not use colored pens

Often students use colored pens to make the answers special and write the answers in order. But remember that doing so will not give you any extra points but will waste your time. It is better to write on the point and answer the question accordingly. Doing so will save you time and you will get good marks.