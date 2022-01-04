CBSE Term 2 Exam: CBSE Term 2: Caution! CBSE Term 2 Board Examination, Board issues important notice

Highlights Important Notice issued by CBSE.

Advise students to be careful.

Term 2 Exam Pattern Change News Rumors.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: An important notice has been issued for 10th and 12th class students before CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. The notice conveys the message to the students that they should not believe any news related to changing the pattern of CBSE Term 2 exams. This is because the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has found that some online media platforms are spreading misleading and false news such as Term 2 exam pattern change.



The CBSE notice states, “Some online media platforms have been found to be spreading false information and misleading the audience, using news like breaking news about changing the pattern of 10th and 12th class term 2 exams. Huh.”

The CBSE further said that in the interest of the students, the Board had announced changes in the examination pattern (CBSE Term 2 examination pattern) in Circular No. 51 on 05 July 2021. Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of Term 2 exams is also given in the same circular. The board advises students to visit the official website cbse.gov.in only for the latest and honest information. A direct link to the notice can be seen below.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Date: Exams to be held in March-April 2022

It is to be noted that CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Board Examinations will be held in March-April 2022. Although the Board has not issued the subject wise date sheet (CBSE Term 2 Datesheet). The CBSE will publish the term sheet of term 2 on its website a few days before the exam.

CBSE Term 2 Course, Paper Pattern

The CBSE academic session is divided into two semesters, each semester covering about 50 percent of the courses. The Term 1 CBSE exam question paper had multiple choice questions (MCQs) consisting of case-based MCQs and MCQs which covered 50 percent of the 90 minute course. The CBSE Term 2 exam question paper will consist of case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answers and long answer type questions and will be conducted for a period of two hours.

Notice of CBSE Term 2 Exam