CBSE Term 2 Exam Date Announced: CBSE Term 2 Exam Date: CBSE Term 2 Exam Date Announced, Check Notice Here – Cbse Term 2 Exam Date Issued Important Notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date of term 2 examination. CBSE has issued notice giving the date of examination. The CBSE has informed that the term 2 examination will be conducted from 26th April, 2022. The CBSE said that the dates of 10th and 12th exams (CBSE Term 2 Exam Date) will be published soon on the official website cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be taken for the remaining 50% of the course. The question paper will have both objective and subjective types of questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Term 1 results may come soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 (CBSE Term 1 Result 2022). The results of class 10th and 12th will be announced on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The board informed that it will announce the result (CBSE result 2022) in the form of marks obtained. No student will be considered as a pass, compartment or essential repeat after Term I examination. The final result of class 10, 12 will be announced after the term 2 examination.

CBSE will be able to check Term 1 result 2022 as follows



Step 1: First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the roll number and other requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Exam: Prepare with the help of these tips to get good marks in Physics paper



The first CBSE Class X examination was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and the Class XII examination was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021 at various examination centers across the country.