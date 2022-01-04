CBSN Live Broadcast – Gadget Clock



East Village Smoke Shop RobberyPolice want your help finding the man they say robbed a smoke shop in the East Village on New Year’s Day. 1 hour ago

Burger King Employee Beaten Up In BrooklynPolice are searching for a pair of suspects caught on video attacking an employee at a Burger King in Brooklyn. 2 hours ago

New York Weather: Bitter BlastCBS2’s Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast. 2 hours ago

NJ Businesses Destroyed In Overnight FireChopper 2 is over the scene in Parsippany. 2 hours ago

Queens Father Shot During Attempted RobberyPolice are looking for the gunman who shot a Queens man after a failed carjacking. CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 2 hours ago

NY, NJ Residents Impacted By Ida Face Deadline To Apply For FEMAToday is the deadline for New York residents hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida to apply for federal assistance. 2 hours ago

CDC Issues New Booster Guidance As COVID Hits Record HighPresident Joe Biden is expected to address the nation this afternoon. Meanwhile, CBS2’s John Dias has a look at how local officials are responding. 2 hours ago

Forcible Touching Charge Dropped Against CuomoThe charge stemmed from a claim he groped former aide Brittany Commisso at the executive mansion. CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has the very latest. 2 hours ago

#CBSN #Live #Broadcast #CBS #York