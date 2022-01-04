CBSN Live Broadcast – Gadget Clock

World

17 seconds ago
East Village Smoke Shop RobberyPolice want your help finding the man they say robbed a smoke shop in the East Village on New Year’s Day.

Burger King Employee Beaten Up In BrooklynPolice are searching for a pair of suspects caught on video attacking an employee at a Burger King in Brooklyn.

New York Weather: Bitter BlastCBS2’s Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

NJ Businesses Destroyed In Overnight FireChopper 2 is over the scene in Parsippany.

Queens Father Shot During Attempted RobberyPolice are looking for the gunman who shot a Queens man after a failed carjacking. CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

NY, NJ Residents Impacted By Ida Face Deadline To Apply For FEMAToday is the deadline for New York residents hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida to apply for federal assistance.

CDC Issues New Booster Guidance As COVID Hits Record HighPresident Joe Biden is expected to address the nation this afternoon. Meanwhile, CBS2’s John Dias has a look at how local officials are responding.

Forcible Touching Charge Dropped Against CuomoThe charge stemmed from a claim he groped former aide Brittany Commisso at the executive mansion. CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has the very latest.

