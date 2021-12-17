CCI imposes Rs 202 crores penalty on Amazon for providing false information in 2019 Future deal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended the approval given to the Amazon-Future Coupons deal.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended the approval given to the Amazon-Future Coupons deal. Amazon has been fined Rs 202 crore for violating certain provisions. CCI has ordered Amazon to fill up the detailed form again within a period of 60 days.

The CCI was hearing a complaint filed by Future Coupons, through which Future Coupons was hoping to revoke Amazon’s approval to invest in the Future Group. The CCI has said in its order that now it is necessary that the deal should be re-evaluated. The CCI also accused Amazon of making false and false statements. The CCI has issued a 57-page order in the Amazon-Future deal case.

The commission also imposed a fine of Rs 202 crore on Amazon for violating certain provisions. CCI approved Amazon’s deal in November 2019 to buy 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons. The commission, in its 57-page order, said that the said approval “will remain suspended for some time”.

Amidst the ongoing legal dispute between Amazon and Future Group, the domestic company had filed a complaint against the e-commerce company before the Competition Commission. After that the regulatory body issued a notice to Amazon on July 2021.

At the same time, on November 16, the Delhi High Court had directed the CCI to quash the approval given to the American company in the Amazon Future Coupons deal case. The CCI was given two weeks for this. Earlier, CAIT had also filed a PIL against CCI, stating that it had issued a show-cause notice to Amazon in June itself, but has not given any decision on it so far. (also from input agency language)