CCS approves purchase of 56 aircraft: Cabinet Committee approves purchase of 56C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

New Delhi

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved the purchase of 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the old Avro fleet of the Indian Air Force.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense, Airbus will purchase 16 aircraft from defense and space that will be in flight condition. In addition, the company will manufacture 40 aircraft in India as part of a consortium with Tata.

“Today, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved a proposal to purchase 56C-295 MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force from Spain’s Airbus Defense and Space SA,” the defense ministry said.

The C-295MW is a 5 to 10 tonne transport aircraft with new technology that will replace IAF’s obsolete Avro aircraft.

The ministry said 16 aircraft would be delivered in flight condition from Spain within 48 months of the signing of the agreement, while 40 aircraft would be manufactured in India by the Tata consortium within 10 years of the signing of the agreement.

“This will be the first project of its kind in India to manufacture military aircraft by a private company,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the project will boost the aerospace sector in India and many MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) spread across the country will be involved in the manufacture of aircraft parts. It is expected to create 600 high-skilled jobs, 3,000 more indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium-skills jobs, and more than 42.5 million working hours.