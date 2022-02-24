CDC advises some people wait longer between COVID-19 vaccine doses over heart inflammation risk



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday that young men should wait between doses of the Pfizer-Bioentech and Modern Covid-19 vaccines to reduce the risk of rare heart attacks.

In an update to its website, the agency suggested an eight-week interval between the first and second doses of the initial MRNA vaccine schedule.

What is myocarditis? Signs, symptoms must be found

“The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at FDA-approved or FDA-approved intervals, but may be considered a long interval for some populations. And by increasing the interval between the second dose, this risk can be reduced, “the agency said.

The CDC study of adolescents and adults noted that the small risk of myocarditis associated with the vaccine may be reduced and the maximum antibody response and efficacy of the vaccine may be increased at intervals of more than four weeks.

“Extending the interval to more than 8 weeks has not been shown to provide additional benefits. Currently no data is available for children 11 years of age or younger. For 39-year-old men, “the CDC said.

Significantly, the change will not affect many people, as the CDC reports that 73% of people 12 years of age or older have already received the two-dose vaccine.

In addition, although the advice to wait up to two months does not apply, initial, short intervals are still recommended for those with weakened immune systems, people 65 years of age or older, and those in need of rapid protection due to the risk of serious illness.

The government has approved Pfizer shots as a two-dose series at three-week intervals and modern shots at four-week intervals.

Coronavirus vaccine: Why do some countries recommend a single dose for adolescents and young adults?

Most adolescents and young adults develop myocarditis after a second shot, and the CDC states that – in men aged 18 to 39 – the condition is reported to have taken a second modern dose for 68 out of every 1 million people, and about 47 for every 1 million second dose. Done. Pfizer dose.

The CDC and the Advisory Committee on Vaccine Practice (ACIP) have made recommendations, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer vaccine based on the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 and adolescents aged 12-17. Exceeding the risk of serious side effects.

“After reviewing the available data on risks and benefits, ACIP and CDC have determined that the benefits (e.g., COVID-19 case prevention and its Serious consequences ) Exceeding Risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents and young adults. “

The CDC further highlighted that most myocarditis and pericarditis patients have been hospitalized for a short period of time and most have resolved acute symptoms.

Symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis include chest pain, shortness of breath or tachycardia, and people should be careful if such symptoms occur, especially weeks after vaccination.

The CDC states that evidence indicates a higher risk of myocarditis after the modern vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine, showing a lower risk of myocarditis or pericarditis in young adults after taking the mRNA booster dose.

A booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 12 years of age or older.

A three-dose initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series is recommended for people 5 years of age or older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.