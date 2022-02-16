CDC director says mask guidelines update will come ‘soon’



Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Wednesday that the agency would “soon issue guidelines on wearing a mask”.

Speaking at the White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing, Walensky said that future metrics should consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer and should consider issues related to cases and disease severity.

State-based policies, he noted, have come in “phased manner” and if the CDC update guidelines Wallensky says it will “communicate explicitly” and it will be based on data and science.

He told reporters that while he knew people wanted to overcome the epidemic, there came a time when it was important to continue wearing masks.

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask, as well as those who are feeling symptomatic or ill, and people within 10 days of being diagnosed.

The agency wants Americans to have a wear flexibility if they like.

“We are evaluating the most important factors based on where we are in the epidemic and we will soon encourage relevant and preventive measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals. We want to give. People refrain from wearing things like masks.” When these metrics get better and then the situation worsens, they have the ability to reach again, “he said.

Walensky said the goal is to reach a point where COVID-19 no longer interferes with daily life – and while it may be something preventable and treatable.

“The process of moving away from this epidemic will be driven by science and epidemiological trends and a process that relies on the powerful tools we already have, including vaccines, booster tests and treatments,” Walensky added.

“Everything is driven by science and public health,” said Jeff Giants, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator.

He said he believes there will be more to say about masking “throughout the coming weeks.”

According to NBC News, the CDC is expected to soon relax indoor masking guidelines in the states.

In the past few weeks, state, local and school leaders have relaxed or lifted restrictions across the country, citing the Kovid-19 incident and hospitalization.