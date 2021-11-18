CDC Investigates Flu Outbreak at University of Michigan

Federal public health officials are investigating a “large and sudden” outbreak of the flu among students at the University of Michigan, the university announced this week.

Since October, 528 cases of the flu have been detected on Ann Arbor’s campus, the majority – 77 percent – of students who have not been vaccinated against the flu. The spread of the disease has accelerated over the past several weeks, according to the university.

Experts from the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention were on campus this week to help university officials and local health officials analyze the outbreak and evaluate the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine.

Emily Martin, an associate professor of epidemiology at the university’s School of Public Health who is helping with the investigation, said the number of current cases is significant, especially compared to recent years. She added that the university is recognizing more cases of the flu this year as students seek tests for symptoms that overlap with Covid-19.