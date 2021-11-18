CDC Investigates Flu Outbreak at University of Michigan
Federal public health officials are investigating a “large and sudden” outbreak of the flu among students at the University of Michigan, the university announced this week.
Since October, 528 cases of the flu have been detected on Ann Arbor’s campus, the majority – 77 percent – of students who have not been vaccinated against the flu. The spread of the disease has accelerated over the past several weeks, according to the university.
Experts from the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention were on campus this week to help university officials and local health officials analyze the outbreak and evaluate the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine.
Emily Martin, an associate professor of epidemiology at the university’s School of Public Health who is helping with the investigation, said the number of current cases is significant, especially compared to recent years. She added that the university is recognizing more cases of the flu this year as students seek tests for symptoms that overlap with Covid-19.
“This is a great opportunity to get a good idea of what the vaccine is currently, what strains are spreading, what it can predict for other parts of the country,” he said. Said Martin.
Nationally, flu rates are low, but the CDC said this week that it has received reports of an outbreak among college-aged adults. The outbreaks at the University of Michigan represent the “first significant” activity of this year’s flu season, the agency said in a statement. The flu season usually begins in October and may last until May, the agency said.
The University of Michigan outbreak is the only college campus investigation in which the CDC is currently involved, said agency spokeswoman Kate Grusich.
University and local health officials requested the agency’s help, Drs. The investigation was a joint effort, Martin said.
In Michigan, 2.2 million doses of the flu vaccine have been administered this year, representing about 22 percent of the state’s population, according to state statistics. Vaccination rates for each age group are lagging behind the previous two years.
In Washington County, which includes Ann Arbor, one in three residents are vaccinated against the flu, data show.
By the end of October, an estimated 43.2 million flu vaccines had been administered nationally to people aged 18 and over in pharmacies and doctors’ offices, Ms Grusich said. About 62.4 million doses were administered during the same period last year, she said.
Experts said last year’s flu season was milder than last year’s, as precautions taken by people to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including masking and social distance, helped prevent the spread of the flu.
Dr. Martin said the university is hearing from confused students about how the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine can interact. She encouraged students to take both vaccines, emphasizing that they have different benefits.
“One doesn’t replace the other,” she said.
A recent survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases found that four out of 10 Americans were unsure about the flu vaccine or did not plan to get it. About one-third of the 1,000 people surveyed said they were more concerned about getting Covid-19 than the flu.
But experts warn that this year could be different, and little is known about the interaction between Kovid-19 and the flu. The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age or older be vaccinated against the flu.
#CDC #Investigates #Flu #Outbreak #University #Michigan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.