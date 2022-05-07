CDC investigating over 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children across 25 states, including New York



NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 severe cases of unexplained hepatitis in children.

The patients are in 25 states, including New York.

Five children have died from the disease, which causes swelling of the liver.

Nearly all of the children have been hospitalized and 14% of the patients needed transplants.

Doctors say it’s not clear what’s causing the hepatitis in children.

The first cluster of cases was reported in Alabama in April.