CDC loosens COVID-19 indoor mask guidance, including for schools



The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved Friday to relax federal mask-wearing guidelines for counties that are at “low” or “moderate” risk – including schools.

Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings, and the agency has announced changes to the metrics it uses to recommend covering the face – a virus that moves away from a broader view of community risk from the Covid-19 case count. Approximately 70% of Americans live in low- or medium-risk counties.

According to previous guidelines, masks were recommended for people in the community with significant or high infections.

While the Matrix will still consider the case, the agency will also consider hospital admissions and local hospital capacity.

The move comes as states and cities around the country have taken up the indoor mask mandate and evidence of the need for vaccinations.

According to the CDC, the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly since the rise of the Omicron variant in January, still accounting for 99.9% of new cases.

Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows that the country has seen 65,491 and 2,941 new deaths in the past day.

Public health leaders and the White House say they are cautiously optimistic about the current epidemic trend.

Speaking at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Feb. 16, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency “wants to keep people from taking things for granted” when the metrics are “good.”

Also, Walensky said the CDC wants the option to reach out again for sanctions “if things get worse.”

“However, it is also important to remember that, regardless of the level of understanding of the disease in your community, there is still a very important time for you to continue wearing the mask,” he told reporters. Diagnosis, if they come in contact with a person with COVID-19 and they are isolated and if they feel symptomatic or ill.

“At CDCgov, we are analyzing our # COVID19 data and shifting our focus to preventing the most serious consequences and reducing healthcare stress,” Walensky said. Tweeted Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.