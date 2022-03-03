Health

CDC no longer recommends universal contact tracing, case investigation

11 hours ago
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that it no longer recommends public case investigations and contact tracking.

Instead, the agency said state, tribal, local and regional (STLT) health departments should prioritize specific settings and groups at increased risk.

The updated guidelines say these organizations should focus their efforts on proven publicity Prevention strategies To reduce COVID-19 infection in the community.

Decisions to initiate contact tracing and case investigations should be made separately, with investigations targeting the COVID-19 case and those at increased risk for those settings and groups starting in the previous 5 days and close contacts with exposures.

Additionally, STLT health departments should consult with schools, businesses, and organizations that provide the necessary services to help them implement appropriate COVID-19 immunizations, support public health education, provide COVID-19 vaccines, and how to investigate and communicate cases. Either has the power to determine. Must be implemented locally.

Students wear masks and sit with empty desks separated from their classmates in 2nd grade class at School 16 in Yonkers, NY, on October 20, 2020.

Students wear masks and sit with empty desks separated from their classmates in 2nd grade class at School 16 in Yonkers, NY, on October 20, 2020.
(AP Photo / Mary Altaf, file)

“Case investigation and contact tracing are individual processes that have distinct advantages and consequences,” the CDC said. “Implementation of each activity should be considered separately. In all cases under investigation, disclosure of close acquaintances will not result in notification. Significant close acquaintances should be notified within 5 days, prioritizing investigation of COVID-19 cases including onset of symptoms or positive viral test Their last known exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. “

“This time-based strategy will have the greatest impact on the forward transition and will ensure priority and close contact of their priority can be reached within a sufficient time following the proposed isolation and quarantine guidelines. Treatment As appropriate, “the agency added.

Health departments should focus on investigating long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, abnormal clusters of cases and novel or emerging forms of cases, clusters and outbreaks that could pose a significant risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Alternatively, departments should emphasize close contact with exposure in the previous five days identified during the investigation, including those recommended for quarantine and increased risk of serious health consequences and death.

However, the CDC noted that a broad-based notification of potential exposure and testing could be “more effective” than seeking contact for an outbreak response and control of virus infection.

In addition to adjusting the recommendations, the agency wrote that health departments may need to adjust staff levels accordingly.

In addition, to complement these activities, STLT health departments should offer vaccinations and tests, test techniques should be applied to those who are at risk of serious health consequences with their antiviral and other treatments for COVID-19, to positive people on their own. Should be encouraged to inform. Communicate, expand the use of digital tools, promote the use of well-fitting masks and body distances in community settings, and promote the benefits of staying up to date with COVID-19 immunizations.

These changes come at a time when public health experts are cautiously optimistic about the current epidemic trend, with new cases and hospital admissions steadily declining.

Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center showed 52,355 new cases and about 2,100 new deaths in the past day.

New York City’s contact tracing program will end its public tracing efforts by the end of next month, and Indiana state officials announced Thursday that its school and child care programs will no longer conduct contact tracing or report COVID-19 cases to the state department. Health until next Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

