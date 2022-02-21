CDC: Pediatric ER visits skyrocket for injuries and eating disorders during the pandemic



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Kovid epidemic may be the most severe for the youngest of us, although statistics show that children are most likely to be infected with the virus. Although overall pediatric emergency room (ER) visits declined during the epidemic, the number of visits for firearm injuries, self-harm, and drug poisoning increased significantly compared to pre-epidemic levels, with adolescent eating disorder visits doubling. Recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.

“Loss of parents or other carers for children and adolescents, increased adversity and the disruption of daily routines due to the COVID-19 epidemic. [their] Behavioral health concerns and unhealthy coping behaviors, ”the CDC researchers wrote.

The agency analyzed data from the National Syndrome Surveillance Program for three periods: March 2020 to approximately the end of 2020, the year 2021, and the first month of January around 2022.

Controversy has erupted over the off-label use of the covid vaccine for children under 5 years of age

They compared this monitoring period with the corresponding week of 2019 and evaluated the data by total visits and diagnoses between three different ages (0-4, 5-11 and 12-17 years).

ER visits in children aged 12 to 17 increased by at least 50% from secondary to “self-harm” injuries, mental health disorder visits increased by 60% while drug poisoning or overdose visits increased by 70%, all three years affected by this. Epidemic, mentioned in the report.

This was despite an overall visit to the pediatric emergency room, which was 50% lower in 2020 and 22% lower in 2021 than in 2019.

“Factors affecting caregivers, including unavailable or unexpected child care, illness, financial distress, and mental health concerns, can exacerbate the vulnerability of children and adolescents,” the author says.

Eating Disorders Due to COVID-19 Infections, Mental Health Problems: Research

According to the agency, marijuana-related visits, accidental injections or otherwise in children under 4 years of age more than tripled while the number of firearm injuries among children in the same group increased fourfold between March 2020 and January 2022 as compared to 2019 visits.

The report noted that marijuana-related visits tripled while firearms ER visits for children aged 5 to 11 doubled during the epidemic.

The results had several limitations, including that the data analyzed may not represent the pediatric population nationally, the actual prevalence of the condition studied is probably unknown because the study only included data on emergency room visits and because trends were assessed through emergency room coding. Diagnosis, multiple visits to the same patient may be counted more than once.

“Strengthening support to reduce family stress, increasing access to services and resources, safe storage of firearms and other lethal methods, and limiting access to drugs such as marijuana (reducing the use of children and adolescents) can help address this.” The reasons, “the company said.