CDC proposes new opioid guidelines focusing on alternatives to treating pain



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating its guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain, citing new research on alternative treatments for pain treatment rather than recommending stricter dose limits of prescription practice as per the initial guidelines. Website . The current guidelines are dated 2016.

In the 1990s, there was a call by some pharmaceutical companies, insurers and pain specialists for better pain control for common medical problems such as back pain and arthritis, which were associated with simultaneous aggressive marketing push for prescription drugs such as oxycodone, according to a recent report. Public Broadcasting (OPB) Report .

Journalist Beth Massey’s 2018 book, Dopesic: Dealers, Doctors, and Drug Companies That Addicted America, shows how the misleading marketing of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma Oxycontin contributes directly to patients becoming addicted to prescription painkillers, leading to an epidemic crisis. US, according to Healthline .

The report notes that the streaming platform Hulu has transformed the book into a partially fictional limited series titled “Dopesic” which has reduced the likelihood of addicts from the perspectives of doctors and addicts as well as pharmaceutical companies who aggressively up-market. Them

In response to the worst opioid epidemic in U.S. history, the CDC has issued 2016 Opioid Prescription Guidelines “… to ensure that physicians and patients consider safer and more effective treatments, such as reducing patient outcomes and improving efficacy, and reducing patient numbers. People who experience opioid use disorders, overdoses or other related side effects Of drugs ”

These guidelines recommend that opioids should not be treated as first-line treatment for chronic pain, instead suggest nonpharmacological alternatives, but when opioid prescriptions are prescribed for acute pain, the prescriptions are for a maximum of three days, according to the OPB. Report .

Although these were voluntary guidelines, the report noted that the 2016 guidelines were adopted by many physicians, leading to a dramatic decline in opioid prescriptions, but some patients and drug manufacturers criticized the guidelines for not allowing adequate treatment of pain.

“We’re starting to hear about how the guidelines are being abused and misused,” said Christopher Jones, co-author of the draft guidelines and acting director of the CDC’s National Injury Prevention Center. Control .

The CDC responds using a multifaceted approach to revise the guidelines, including the establishment of an independent opioid working group to review and evaluate new research on the treatment of acute and chronic pain, public participation and review of both patients and physicians working in the field. And provide feedback Draft .

“Previous [2016] The guidelines deal with patients with chronic pain, cancer, sickle cell disease, and hospice. Restrictive policies have also failed stable patients in long-term opioid therapy and have denied care to post-surgical patients and those with opioid use disorders, ”said Dr. Bobby Mukamla, chair of the American Medical Association Substance Use and Pain. Care task Tell me .

The main message of the updated guidelines is that doctors first recommend prescribing ibuprofen over non-prescription-based therapies and non-pediatric prescriptions such as physical therapy, massage and acupuncture or opioids. Report .