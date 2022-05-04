CDC restates recommendation for Americans to mask up during travel



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revived their recommendation that Americans 2 years of age or older wear masks or respirators in the interior of public transport and transportation hubs.

In a statement, the company urged Hub employees and operators to support all people wearing masks.

“The CDC continues to recommend that all passengers and crew, similarly, wear appropriate masks or respirators at indoor public transportation conventions and transportation hubs to protect themselves and other travelers in this high-volume, mixed population setting.” “We now have a number of tools to protect ourselves from the effects of COVID-19, including high-quality masks and respiratory access for all those in need,” the statement said.

“In addition, it is important for all of us to protect not only ourselves, but also others at increased risk for serious COVID-19 and those who are not yet vaccinated. “It simply came to our notice then.

The CDC said its recommendation was based on “currently available data, including domestic and global epidemics, transmission forms and disease severity and their impact on vaccine effectiveness, current trends and estimates of COVID-19 community levels in the United States in the coming months.” COVID-19 trend. “

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has dropped significantly since the rise of the highly contagious Omicron variant last winter, with a recent resurgence of infections in major U.S. cities.

New York City recently raised its COVID-19 alert level to “moderate” and the state Department of Health – citing data from April 29 – said the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the city has increased over the past seven days. 209.02

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center across the United States reported 61,743 cases and 745 new deaths in the past day.

Last month, a court ruling made a national mask mandatory on public transport.

The judiciary has appealed against the verdict at the request of the CDC.

The status of the appeal is unclear.

The CDC says that wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator protects not only the wearer, but also the people around them, and is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated areas.