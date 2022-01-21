CDC says omicron was in New York City’s wastewater before reported in South Africa



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — It seems we’re turning a nook right here in the northeast on the subject of COVID, however it’s seemingly as a result of we have been a few of the first to be uncovered to the omicron variant.There’s now proof that implies omicron was in this nation before the world knew it even existed.

The CDC discovered traces of the variant in New York City’s wastewater on November 21.That could be a day before the brand new variant was introduced by South African scientists and 10 days before the primary U.S. case was reported.

Infections in New York Metropolis have dropped 46% in the final week, however the metropolis nonetheless has the nation’s highest dying price. That is as a result of deaths and hospitalizations at all times lag behind circumstances.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul introduced that the state’s positivity was under 10% at 9.75% for the primary time since mid-December.

Simply Thursday night, Massapequa Faculty District introduced that it will finish the requirement for masks in faculties on February 21.

“Personally, as a dad or mum, I discover it phenomenally disappointing that persons are keen to play politics with youngsters’s lives,” Governor Hochul stated.

The governor stated that faculties are secure as a result of folks have been sporting masks, youngsters are sporting masks. “It is not one thing we’re going to hold for much longer, we all know we do not have to,” she stated.

Governor Hochul added that she expects faculty boards and different leaders to comprehend how vital that is.

So far as the indoor masking requirement that’s set to run out on February 1 in the state, the governor stated she wants till January 31 to reassess. “On the proper time, assess the place we’re,” she stated.

Meantime, Governor Hochul stated that “Check to Keep” shouldn’t be an possibility for teenagers ages 2-5 as a result of they aren’t but eligible for the COVID vaccine, nonetheless she added that she can be dissatisfied with the proportion of kids ages 5 and up which are vaccinated.

In New Jersey, with numbers headed in the appropriate course, Governor Phil Murphy is optimistic about what this might imply for teenagers.

He says college students in the Backyard State could quickly have the ability to take away their masks, perhaps even before the tip of the varsity yr.

