World

CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday
Written by admin
CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday

CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention plans to announce changes to the metrics that the agency uses to recommend facial mask coverage.

The change will shift from focusing on the COVID-19 case count to a more holistic approach to coronavirus community risk. The current guidelines recommend covering the face for people in the community who have sufficient or high infections.

According to the Associated Press, about 95% of U.S. counties meet significant or high transmission criteria. The company will announce the changes on Friday.

Most Americans will not live in areas where the CDC recommends masking under the new guidelines, which adds to the number of patients, hospital admissions and local hospital capacity.

CDC advises some people to wait longer for dose of Covid-19 vaccine at risk of heart inflammation

Rochelle Wallensky, director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Photographer: Thew / EPA / Bloomberg via Shawn Getty Images

Rochelle Wallensky, director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Photographer: Thew / EPA / Bloomberg via Shawn Getty Images
(Photographer: Shawn Thu / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During a Feb. 9 White House press conference, Press Secretary Jane Sackie said the Biden administration was “discussing what the next phase of the epidemic would be like,” noting that it was an “ongoing process.”

“I would say that we are discussing internally, of course, what it looks like at the stage of the fight against the Kovid epidemic where it is not disrupting everyone’s daily life; Freed from that we have all been living in for the last two years, “said Saki.

READ Also  New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait – Gadget Clock

Two people with knowledge of the change of direction spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

According to the CDC, a number of states dropped their indoor mask mandates as coronavirus cases continued to decline nationwide as 77,458 new cases were recorded on February 23. This is the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases since the end of November 2021.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency’s approach would suggest “enhanced prevention efforts” in specific communities.

When starting from CDC to the end of Secret Data Laboratories

Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Close-up of Entrance Markets at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Emery University campus is located near the 1700 block of Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia. Vertical composition.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Close-up of Entrance Markets at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Emery University campus is located near the 1700 block of Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia. Vertical composition.
(iStock)

Wallensky tweeted, “Going forward, our vision will suggest increased prevention efforts in communities with high levels of serious illness and will also focus on protecting our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

He added that wearing a mask, screening and testing as well as coronavirus can prevent the spread.

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#CDC #announce #eased #COVID19 #mask #guidelines #Friday

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Storm Could Cause ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ in Hawaii, Forecasters Warn

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment