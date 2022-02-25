CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention plans to announce changes to the metrics that the agency uses to recommend facial mask coverage.

The change will shift from focusing on the COVID-19 case count to a more holistic approach to coronavirus community risk. The current guidelines recommend covering the face for people in the community who have sufficient or high infections.

According to the Associated Press, about 95% of U.S. counties meet significant or high transmission criteria. The company will announce the changes on Friday.

Most Americans will not live in areas where the CDC recommends masking under the new guidelines, which adds to the number of patients, hospital admissions and local hospital capacity.

During a Feb. 9 White House press conference, Press Secretary Jane Sackie said the Biden administration was “discussing what the next phase of the epidemic would be like,” noting that it was an “ongoing process.”

“I would say that we are discussing internally, of course, what it looks like at the stage of the fight against the Kovid epidemic where it is not disrupting everyone’s daily life; Freed from that we have all been living in for the last two years, “said Saki.

Two people with knowledge of the change of direction spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

According to the CDC, a number of states dropped their indoor mask mandates as coronavirus cases continued to decline nationwide as 77,458 new cases were recorded on February 23. This is the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases since the end of November 2021.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency’s approach would suggest “enhanced prevention efforts” in specific communities.

Wallensky tweeted, “Going forward, our vision will suggest increased prevention efforts in communities with high levels of serious illness and will also focus on protecting our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

He added that wearing a mask, screening and testing as well as coronavirus can prevent the spread.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.