CDC warns mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak could be linked to adenovirus

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory on the mysterious cluster of children infected with hepatitis, a possible link between inflammation of the liver and a virus known as adenovirus, according to a press release. .

“This health adviser informs U.S. physicians who may consider adenovirus testing of pediatric patients with hepatitis of unknown etiology and report to the state public health authority and the CDC in such cases,” the CDC said. “Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT, such as PCR) is desirable for adenovirus detection and may be performed on respiratory samples, feces or rectal swabs or blood.”

In November 2021, a major Alabama children’s hospital agency reported that five previously healthy pediatric patients had significant liver injury, including three with severe liver failure who were also positive for adenovirus, but none had COVID-19.

Adenovirus usually causes respiratory illness, but can cause a range of other diseases, including conjunctivitis – otherwise known as pink eyes – acute gastroenteritis, cystitis, and rarely neurological diseases, but no significant care, according to the CDC.

The virus is spread by close personal contact, respiratory droplets, and more than 50 distinct types of foamite that can infect humans.

But in five pediatric patients the virus type sequence, adenovirus type 41, usually causes acute gastroenteritis, which usually presents as diarrhea, vomiting, and fever, but may also be associated with respiratory symptoms.

“Although cases of hepatitis in immunocompromised children with adenovirus type 41 infection have been reported, adenovirus type 41 is not known to cause hepatitis in healthy children,” according to health advice.

Four additional pediatric patients with hepatitis and adenovirus infections have been identified at Alabama Children’s Hospital. For a total of nine hospital admissions from October 2021 to February 2022, two patients require liver transplants. But no patient died.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Public Health Agency have reported a total of 108 cases of “sudden onset hepatitis” in children under the age of 10 who have been diagnosed with common viruses. Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E hepatitis between January 2022 and April 12, 2022, according to a press release from the UK Health Security Agency.

UK authorities say they have tested positive for adenovirus in about 77% of cases.

“The United Kingdom has recently noticed an increase in adenovirus activity, which is co-occurring with SARS-CoV-2, although the role of these viruses in the pathogenesis (by which the disease develops) is not yet clear,” the World Health Organization noted.

Of the confirmed cases, 79 were in England, 14 in Scotland and the rest in Wales and Northern Ireland, with eight child liver transplants, the release said. However, none of the confirmed cases are known to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are working with the NHS [National Health Service] And public health colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are quickly investigating a wide range of possible causes that could lead to hospitalization of children with hepatitis known as hepatitis, “said Dr Mira Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA.

“The information gathered through our investigation increasingly suggests that it is associated with adenovirus infection. However, we are thoroughly investigating other possible causes.”

Spain and Denmark have also reported cases of abnormal hepatitis in children, while France is investigating two suspected cases in Lyon and Israel is searching for a dozen children with unexplained hepatitis in four months, requiring two liver transplants, according to a state report.

Hepatitis can be caused by viruses, alcohol, toxins, drugs and other medical conditions. However, the most common causes of viral hepatitis in the United States are hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and the hepatitis C virus, according to the CDC.

Signs and symptoms of hepatitis include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellowing and thick urine, including treatment indicated on the underlying cause according to the agency.