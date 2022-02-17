Health

CDC, White house anticipating time when COVID-19 isn’t a crisis as pandemic restrictions loosened

19 seconds ago
As state and local leaders move to lift the COVID-19 ban across the country, top health officials said Wednesday that the United States is moving toward a time when the epidemic is no longer a crisis.

Speaking at the White House’s Covid-19 Response Team briefing, Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said he knew Americans were concerned about overcoming the epidemic.

The CDC director said the mask guideline update would come ‘soon’

“We all share the same goal: to reach a point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives; a time when it will no longer be a constant crisis, but something we can prevent, protect and treat. Can, “he commented

Walensky promised that moving forward would be a process driven by science and epidemiological trends.

Jeff Giants, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, said the nation is moving forward at a time when Covid is not a crisis but something we can protect and treat because of the progress of the United States and its tools.

Rochelle Wallensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during a meeting with President Biden and members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team on the Omicron variant at the White House State Dining Room in Washington, D.C. In

(Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The president and our Covid team are actively planning for this future. We look forward to continuing to improve the powerful tools we have. Vaccines, booster shots, tests and treatment will protect us the most. Weak, including immunocompromised,” he told reporters. .

READ Also  COVID-19: Adverse events seen in 0.18% of those vaccinated, says Centre; India to supply vaccines to 6 countries

The White House also announced that the United States has reached 50 million sent COVID-19 tests across all states.

Walensky added that the CDC was considering revising the mask guidelines “soon”.

Worldwide new Covid-19 cases reported 19% reduction

Leaders across the US have cited the rise in the Omicron variant in January as the reason for the drop in infection rates and hospitalizations as evidence of a vaccine or mask mandate.

King County in Washington has announced that from March 1, restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms will no longer need to be tested for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Philadelphia officials say the city’s vaccine order for restaurants was immediately revoked – although the indoor mask mandate remains in place.

In Province Town, Massachusetts, officials on Tuesday ordered a mask for interior spaces such as restaurants and bars and lifted the need for vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the daily seven-day rolling average for new cases in the United States dropped from about 453,000 two weeks ago to about 136,000 on Tuesday.

The university’s tracker showed 136,3888 new daily cases on Thursday, killing 3,083 people.

About 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

