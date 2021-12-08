CDS Bipin Rawat is no more, the country’s biggest army officer martyred in the plane crash

The helicopter was on a flight from Sulur to Wellington. There were 14 people on board the helicopter, including the crew.

CDS General Bipin Rawat has been martyred in the Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, a Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat was also aboard with his wife.

Giving information about General Bipin Rawat, the Air Force tweeted and said – It is now learned with deep regret that General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board have died in this unfortunate accident.

According to the information, this helicopter was flying from Sulur to Wellington. There were 14 people on board the helicopter, including the crew. The accident happened when the helicopter was about 10 km from the landing site.