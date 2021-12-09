CDS Bipin Rawat

Schooling in Dehradun He completed his schooling at Cambrian Hall School and St. Edward’s School, Shimla, Dehradun and joined the National Defense Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the Sword of Honor.

M.Phil from here He holds an M.Phil in Defense Studies from the University of Madras and a Diploma in Management and Computer Studies.

Degree from DSSC and Higher Command course from USA Subsequently, he graduated from the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu and did a higher command course from the Command and General Staff College, USA.

Awarded a doctorate in philosophy He was awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut for his research on Military Media Strategic Studies.

The country’s first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, died on Wednesday (December 8, 2021) in an Air Force helicopter Mi-17v5 crash. He was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other members of the helicopter that crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. CDS General Bipin Rawat was a four star general of the Indian Army who was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) on 30 December 2021. He took office on January 1, 2020.