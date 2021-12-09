Education

CDS Bipin Rawat Teaching: The country’s first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, died on Wednesday (December 8, 2021) in an Air Force helicopter Mi-17v5 crash. He was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other members of the helicopter that crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. CDS General Bipin Rawat was a four star general of the Indian Army who was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) on 30 December 2021. He took office on January 1, 2020.

Born in Pauri, Uttarakhand

Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri, Uttarakhand. His father Laxman Singh Rawat served in the Indian Army and rose to the rank of Lieutenant-General. His mother was the daughter of a former MLA from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. From an early age, there was an atmosphere of patriotism in the house and the status of the Indian Army. He too had decided to join the army from an early age.

Schooling in Dehradun

He completed his schooling at Cambrian Hall School and St. Edward’s School, Shimla, Dehradun and joined the National Defense Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the Sword of Honor.

M.Phil from here

He holds an M.Phil in Defense Studies from the University of Madras and a Diploma in Management and Computer Studies.

Degree from DSSC and Higher Command course from USA

Subsequently, he graduated from the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu and did a higher command course from the Command and General Staff College, USA.

Awarded a doctorate in philosophy

He was awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut for his research on Military Media Strategic Studies.

