CDS Bipin Rawat
Born in Pauri, Uttarakhand
Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri, Uttarakhand. His father Laxman Singh Rawat served in the Indian Army and rose to the rank of Lieutenant-General. His mother was the daughter of a former MLA from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. From an early age, there was an atmosphere of patriotism in the house and the status of the Indian Army. He too had decided to join the army from an early age.
Schooling in Dehradun
He completed his schooling at Cambrian Hall School and St. Edward’s School, Shimla, Dehradun and joined the National Defense Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the Sword of Honor.
M.Phil from here
He holds an M.Phil in Defense Studies from the University of Madras and a Diploma in Management and Computer Studies.
Degree from DSSC and Higher Command course from USA
Subsequently, he graduated from the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu and did a higher command course from the Command and General Staff College, USA.
Awarded a doctorate in philosophy
He was awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut for his research on Military Media Strategic Studies.
#CDS #Bipin #Rawat
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.