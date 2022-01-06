CDS Chopper Crash: Air Force Chief shows investigation report to Rajnath Singh, pilot had made a mistake in bad weather!

Told ANI that that day the Mi-17V5 helicopter was flying on the way to a railway track on the hill and suddenly crashed after getting surrounded by thick clouds.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on 8 December 2021. In which Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other army personnel were killed. In the investigation report that came out regarding this, bad weather has been cited behind the accident of the chopper crash. Let us inform that on Wednesday, 5 January, the Air Force informed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh about this report.

The report said that Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 helicopter on the day of the accident. He had said exactly 8 minutes before the crash that he was getting the helicopter to land. The pilots were flying the helicopter very low. There was a thick layer of clouds at an altitude of about 500-600 meters above the ground and due to this the visibility was reduced.

In the report, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was flying the helicopter while following the railway line. He was to land the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington. CDS General Rawat was to deliver a lecture here. The last communication recorded was 8 minutes before the chopper crashed. Quoting sources, it has been claimed that the possibility of any disturbance or damage in the helicopter has been ruled out in the investigation report.

According to news agency ANI, a 45-minute presentation was given to Rajnath Singh by the Indian Air Force regarding this report. The report on the cause of the crash made important suggestions regarding choppers flying with VIPs in the future. The investigation team suggested a change in the SOP regarding the chopper carrying senior army officers.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, his defense adviser Brigadier L S Lidder, Staff Officer of the Chief of Defense Staff Lt Col Harjinder Singh and Gr. Captain Varun Singh was present.