Ceasefire talks begin between Ukraine, Russian officials

14 seconds ago
(The Hill) — Ceasefire talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials began on Monday, February 28, several days into an invasion launched by Moscow that is still unfolding. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a text message that the ceasefire talks, which are taking place on the Belarusian border, had started.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office previously said that Kyiv had the goal of reaching a ceasefire and compelling Russian forces to leave Ukraine. The Kremlin, however, refused to comment on Moscow’s goals going into the talks, Reuters noted.

Zelensky recently confirmed to Sky News that Russia and Ukraine would participate in peace talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus. He had initially rejected an earlier request that discussions take place in Belarus, where some Russian troops invading Ukraine had been held.

Blasts were heard in Kyiv and Kharkiv before the sun rose on Monday, according to Reuters. Russia’s advance, however, has reportedly been slowed by fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and private citizens.

The U.S. and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and its top officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, hurting the country economically.

