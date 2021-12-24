CEC Sushil Chandra said when there was a voice to postpone the assembly elections – will go to Uttar Pradesh next week

In the midst of the growing crisis of Omicron, the Election Commission has decided to postpone the assembly elections, its team will go to Uttar Pradesh next week to take stock of the situation. Only after that a concrete decision will be taken in this matter. CEC Sushil Chandra said that the Election Commission will take a decision in this regard next week. Before that go to UP and see the situation.

The discussion of postponing the assembly elections gained momentum when the Allahabad High Court expressed concern over the growing influence of Omicron. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav appealed to the government and the Election Commission to ban the election rallies of political parties to save the public from the third wave of Corona. The ruckus that is being created for the assembly elections is worrying.

Justice Yadav even said that strict steps should be taken to stop election meetings and rallies. Also consider postponing the Prime Minister’s election, because if there is life, then there is a world. The High Court said that if possible, postpone the elections to be held in February for a month or two, because if life is there then election rallies and meetings will continue to happen.

The court said that if the crowd is not stopped, then the consequences can be seen from the second wave as well. In the second wave, lakhs of people got corona infected and many people died. During that time, elections held in states like West Bengal and Assam along with the UP Panchayat elections infected people a lot, due to which people died. If precautionary measures are not taken before the UP elections, the situation could be worse than the second wave. The court said that at that time nothing would be left except to beat the line.

On the other hand, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also said that the commission will have to take a decision about the elections before implementing the model code. When the commission decides to implement the code, they have to decide whether to hold elections. Keep in mind that assembly elections are proposed to be held in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab early next year. But the way Omicron is spreading its wings has raised many concerns. Earlier, when elections were held in other states including Bengal, everyone saw the havoc of the second wave. During that time, Corona became uncontrollable due to election rallies.