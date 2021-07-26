Cecily Strong Is Starting a New Conversation

RHINEBECK, NY – It’s hard to think of Cecily Strong and not remember the effusive TV characters she plays. If you’re a “Saturday Night Live” fan, you immediately hear about her exuberant performance as underwater Jeanine Pirro singing “My Way” as she soaks herself in a tank of wine. Or if you watched her in the musical “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV +, you think of its modern show tunes praising the pleasures of corn pudding or smooching with a suitor.

The actors, of course, are not their characters, and Strong has tried to explain that while she is impressed with the self-confident types, can I talk to the manager in real life, she is not. t one of them. As she said a few weeks ago, “Anytime there’s someone doing a show in public it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen. But when I say I’m shy or introverted, people tell me, I don’t mean it. I’m like, okay – but I am, you know. “

It is therefore surprising that Strong, who does not consider himself a confessional person, writes a personal memoir, and even more that his book is not really an account of his showbiz career but rather a candid unfolding of his life prompted by his thoughts. at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The memoir, “This Will All Be Over Soon”, will be published by Simon & Schuster on August 10th. He occasionally explores his time at “SNL”, where she has been a member of the cast since 2012. But it starts with her apprenticeship. , in January 2020, that his 30-year-old cousin Owen was given hours to live before dying from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.