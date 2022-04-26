Cedric Richmond, Biden senior adviser, to leave White House for DNC



Cedric Richmond, a senior Biden adviser, will leave the White House next month to work for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Gadget Clock has confirmed.

Richmond also served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and as a senior adviser to President Biden. An adviser to Biden told Gadget Clock that he would take on the role of adviser on the DNC, which begins in May.

“I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping to increase the already strong work in the DNC so that Democrats can increase their majority in the House and Senate and increase the number of Democratic governors in the various state capitals of the country,” Richmond said in a statement Tuesday.

A day after Richmond’s departure, reports came that he had criticized Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. And his fellow “Squad” members as “F-King Idiots” after the 2020 election.

New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin quoted Richmond’s comments in their new book on the 2020 election, which is set to be published next Tuesday. Quotes obtained by Fox Digital on Monday say Richmond was among the leading critics of Biden’s orbit in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Richmond had previously served as a Democratic Republican from Louisiana, and in a phone call with a friend in Louisiana, he reportedly made derogatory remarks about Cortez and Rashida Talaib, D-Mitch.

Democrats have been at loggerheads for months over how to interpret the 2020 election results. Biden and many of his allies have criticized the far-left, saying the “Defend the Police” movement and the socialist language “defeated the living hell” from Democrats on election day.