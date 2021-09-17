Cedric the Entertainer wants to make the Emmys more accessible

You have no hesitation in doing it?

My biggest concern was, was it going to be virtual again? A virtual position doesn’t necessarily appeal to me as a live performer and as a stand-up. I don’t know if it would have been that sexy. But the plan was to bring it back to a place where people are giving prizes, having a good time. It would still be socially distancing and responsible. I’m the host, and I’m on stage myself, so I won’t see any of you guys. [Laughs.]

What kind of sensibility are you hoping to bring to this year’s show?

There was a lot of great television in the past year and due to the pandemic, many of us watched more television than usual. We like to mix these things together – shows you’ve heard about but haven’t actually seen, with shows you know. Though we’re dressed up and wearing tuxedos, I don’t want Oscar to feel — that [haughty laughter] Ha ha ha ha

Do you think this kind of elitism is driving audiences away from award shows in recent years?

I was saying to the writers, let’s untie the velvet rope of it all – the feeling that, when you watch these shows, it’s Them. Being on a network sitcom I… streamer and cable is really about the Emmys, and more avant-garde things. Smart Television. It started to feel like people weren’t really invited into the room. We all work here. Some people have more serious dramatic shows that are fun and interesting to watch. And some people have the wedge-out, “sit and relax” television. Let’s get the verdict out. That’s what I want to do.

Is it hard for the audience to get excited about celebrating famous people amid the pandemic?

People have very specific feelings about it and it is true. I definitely want the stars to come out and have fun. And there’s a desire for that – people just want to experience a night out, done as safely as possible. But I also understand that these things can change on any given day, and depending on what our governor is feeling here. I’m hopeful at the moment – trying to keep that feeling, let’s get back to some normalcy.

Will it help to introduce some new award categories?

We have talked about this. Just one line of the series that you like very much. The rest of the show was, eh, okay. but way This the person said He thing? Or when someone cried the most. There is not enough recognition for specifics.

