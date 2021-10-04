‘Celdrone’ Footage Provides Rare Peek Inside a Category 4 Hurricane

The video looks like it might be a B-roll from the 2000 movie “The Perfect Storm.”

Winds up to 120 mph and waves up to 50 feet high move the camera around amidst thick clouds.

But this is not Hollywood. The 28-second clip, shot by the ship without a crew on Thursday, was the first glimpse of its kind from inside a major storm, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

A 23-foot ship pierced Hurricane Sam’s eye wall as it sailed through the Atlantic Ocean. Sam, which peaked as a Category 4 hurricane, was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane on Sunday, but was still packing winds of up to 100 mph.

“This is a really important achievement because we have shown for the first time that it is possible to send an unmanned, remote-controlled vehicle directly onto the surface of the ocean into a major storm – one of the harshest environments on Earth – and we showed That we can get this extremely valuable data from within the storm immediately,” Greg Foltz, a NOAA scientist involved in the effort, said in an interview Saturday.