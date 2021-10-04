‘Celdrone’ Footage Provides Rare Peek Inside a Category 4 Hurricane
The video looks like it might be a B-roll from the 2000 movie “The Perfect Storm.”
Winds up to 120 mph and waves up to 50 feet high move the camera around amidst thick clouds.
But this is not Hollywood. The 28-second clip, shot by the ship without a crew on Thursday, was the first glimpse of its kind from inside a major storm, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
A 23-foot ship pierced Hurricane Sam’s eye wall as it sailed through the Atlantic Ocean. Sam, which peaked as a Category 4 hurricane, was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane on Sunday, but was still packing winds of up to 100 mph.
“This is a really important achievement because we have shown for the first time that it is possible to send an unmanned, remote-controlled vehicle directly onto the surface of the ocean into a major storm – one of the harshest environments on Earth – and we showed That we can get this extremely valuable data from within the storm immediately,” Greg Foltz, a NOAA scientist involved in the effort, said in an interview Saturday.
“This has never been done,” he said.
Dr Foltz said it was important to gain knowledge to improve storm prediction and reduce loss of life in coastal communities at a time when climate change is making hurricanes stronger.
He said the drones measure key processes driving the intensity of a storm, which is defined as maximum sustained winds of 30 knots or more within a day. This includes the exchange of energy between the ocean and the storm and the frictional effect of the ocean on the storm, he said.
“It really opens up a whole new field of possibilities for looking at a hurricane,” he said.
Dr. Foltz said the rapid intensification of the storm is a serious threat to coastal communities.
For example, Hurricane Michael was forecast to arrive as a tropical storm in October 2018, but instead intensified and slammed into the Florida Panhandle with winds of 155 mph.
The phenomenon “doesn’t happen often, but can be dangerous and is poorly understood,” he said.
The vehicle that made it into SAM is one of five “celladrones” collecting data across the Atlantic during hurricane season to better understand storms.
The Hurricane program is the product of a partnership between NOAA and CellDrones Inc., a company based in Alameda, Calif., that manufactures and operates vehicles. The company started with a $2.5 million grant from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy Schmidt.
The company’s autonomous vehicles have been deployed from the Arctic to the Antarctic for ocean mapping, maritime security and other uses. But getting inside the storm was the “last limit” of the drone’s survivability, said company chief executive Richard Jenkins.
“For our first boat to go through a Category 4 hurricane without damage is unprecedented from an engineering standpoint,” said Mr Jenkins, a sailor himself. “These are conditions that would sink almost any ship.”
He described the celldrone as uniaxial and submersible. “It can be kept underwater for long periods of time and backed up,” he said. The Seldrone wing technology allows a mission to last up to 12 months without needing to return to the ground for maintenance or refueling, the company said.
NOAA has a long-standing commitment to advancing drone technology and envisions a fleet of saildrones operating in the Atlantic each year during hurricane season, Dr. Foltz said. He also has short term plans.
“We still have about a month to go to the peak of hurricane season,” he said. “We expect to storm another Seldrone and get more valuable measurements this year.”
