Celebration after Virat Kohli’s wicket: Sunil Gavaskar says there is no need for more enthusiasm after every wicket

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that commitment can be shown without shouting after every fall. Indian skipper Virat Kohli remains aggressive on the field, but he has not had the support of former skipper Gavaskar in this regard.

Gavaskar says there is no need to show aggression on his face. Former England captain Nasser Hussain wrote in his column, ‘Kohli is the right person to lead the Indian team at the right time. Their players, especially bowlers, want an aggressive captain. This Indian team is not a bullying team.



Not referring to teams from the past, Gavaskar took exception to Hussein’s comments in the commentary box on the first day and said that there is no need to just show aggression on your face.

“I don’t think aggression means you always have to face opposition. You can show enthusiasm, you can show your commitment to your team. There was a clear reference to how Kohli behaved on the field. But Gavaskar agrees that Kohli brings energy to the team and Hussein supports him. .