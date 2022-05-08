Celebrities flock to Grand Prix



MIAMI — It’s nearly lights out at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the inaugural race has attracted a slew of A-listers.

Bad Bunny, who dropped a new album over the weekend, was spotted with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, while supermodel Karlie Kloss was seen chatting with Mercedes team members.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes spent some time in the Ferrari hospitality suite, while football legend David Beckham walked into the paddock looking dapper in a double-breasted white suit jacket.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hit the McLaren garage in the afternoon. Formula 1 via Getty Images

Michael Jordan was seen being swarmed by fans who were snapping pics of the basketball star as he walked through the paddock shortly after James Marsden, Pharrell, and Will.i.am and Ashton Kutcher rolled up.

NFL player turned TV personality, Michael Strahan returned to the paddock for the second day in a row, after he was spotted posing for selfies with fans outside McLaren’s garage. Also seen hugging and chatting in McLaren’s garage was Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade, who was joined by Gabrielle Union. Later Dj Khaled stopped by.

And one point, Brady, Beckham and Jordan all posed for a photo with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade embraced at the McLaren garage.

It comes one day after Michelle Obama stopped by the Miami International Autodrome to watch the qualifying session from Mercedes’ garage.

The former first lady was seen giving the seven-time world champion a big hug, while keeping a low profile in wide-framed sunglasses, and a team headset.

Bad Bunny posed for photos with fans in the paddock, REUTERS

Elsewhere on the track, Dax Shepard and YouTuber Noel Miller were spotted watching from the Red Bull Energy Station. Post Malone also made an appearance to perform some of his hits at the Hard Rock Beach Club.

Ashton Kutcher kept his hat on in the paddock. Getty Images

Paris Hilton was spotted in the Paddock Club, along with “Bachelorette” alum Dale Moss, who appeared to be joined by two women.

Will.i.am kept his shades on as he geared up for the race. Formula 1 via Getty Images

James Corden also returned to the paddock on Saturday, to continue filming a segment for “The Late Late Show” with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Hamilton is set to start in sixth today, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will lock out the front row of the grid. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen rounds out the top three.