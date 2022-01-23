Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death



Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comic Louie Anderson on social media.

Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas because of issues from most cancers, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comic’s death comes days after Schwartz broke the information that Anderson was battling a sort of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Comic Pauly Shore shared a tweet Thursday night time about how Anderson’s household let him “say [his] goodbyes.”

“Consideration comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy coronary heart simply left the hospital in Las Vegas the place Louie Anderson his sisters and shut good friend have been sort sufficient to let me say my goodbyes he’s nonetheless with us however hold him in your prayers.”

COMEDIAN LOUIE ANDERSON DEAD AT 68

Shortly after information of his death broke, different celebrities took to social media to share their love for Anderson.

Gilbert Gottfried shared a photograph of himself with Anderson and the late Bob Saget.

“This photograph may be very unhappy now,” he wrote alongside the photograph. “RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Each good associates that shall be missed.”

Henry Winkler wrote, “Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cowl the world from above. We’re so fortunate you have been on earth for a second, spreading your humor throughout like bars of residing gold … Good Bye.”

Howie Mandel wrote, “What’s going on ? We simply misplaced one other lovely humorous good friend . Omg there’s acquired to be extra humorous up there than down right here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson. No phrases however love and shock.”

“Relaxation now, Louie. You completed good. #riplouieanderson,” Jane Lynch tweeted.

“RIP Louie Anderson! You have been as gracious and sort as you have been humorous. Relaxation properly!! Hold ’em laughing in Heaven,” Viola Davis wrote.

Anderson is thought for his unlikely efficiency as mother to twin grownup sons within the TV sequence “Baskets.” The position received him a 2016 Emmy for finest supporting actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mom to twins performed by Zach Galifianakis.

He was a well-recognized face elsewhere on TV, together with as host of a revival of the sport present “Household Feud” from 1999 to 2002, on comedy specials and in late-night speak present appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated model of himself as a child in “Life With Louie.” He created the Humanitas Prize-winning cartoon sequence, which first aired in primetime in late 1994 earlier than transferring to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson received two Daytime Emmy Awards for the position.

He made visitor appearances in a number of TV sequence, together with “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel,” and was on the massive display screen in 1988′s “Coming to America” and in final yr’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

Anderson additionally toured repeatedly as a humorist. His survivors embrace sisters Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

The Related Press contributed to this report