Celebrities who own a YouTube channel: Bollywood celebrities who have a channel on YouTube:

YouTube has become a way for more than 20 million people to join and earn their money. Not only ordinary people but also popular celebrities are joining this channel and earning their money. However, on the one hand, where YouTube makes good money, it’s the easiest way to stay connected with fans. There are many such stars in Bollywood, who are making a lot of money from YouTube in addition to businesses like movies, restaurants, fashion lines. Millions of people follow these celebrities, which directly benefits them in earning. Let’s find out which top Bollywood actors are making millions on YouTube.

Salman Khan

The newest of these stars is Salman Khan, who launched his YouTube channel just last year. Salman Khan, who launched his YouTube channel on April 18, 2020, has 29 lakh subscribers. They’ve got these members in just one year, while the stars who came to YouTube many years ago don’t have that many subscribers. Salman Khan has 16,75,82,294+ life time views on his channel.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fateh also joined the YouTube channel on August 9, 2008. In terms of customers, she surpasses many Bollywood stars. Nora has 29.2 million subscribers on YouTube, which is slightly more than Salman Khan’s number. This channel has 20,43,73,151+ life time views.

Shilpa Shetty



Shilpa Shetty is on the list of artists who also have their YouTube channel as a source of income. Shilpa posts her videos on YouTube related to health and fitness tips, healthy recipes and the art of loving food. Shilpa joined YouTube on June 7, 2016. His channel has so far been subscribed by 27.7 lakh people and has 19,95,56,605+ life time views.

Ajay Devgan

In 2013, Ajay Devgn also decided to land on YouTube and launched his channel on 19th October. Ajay Devgn’s channel has 7.23 lakh subscribers and 14,67,74,753+ life time views till date. Like other stars, Ajay Devgn is not very active on YouTube. Recently, a trailer of his film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ has been posted, which has more than 3 lakh views.

Jacqueline Fernandez



Speaking of members of Jacqueline Fernandez’s YouTube channel, 7.37 million people are connected to her channel. Jacqueline launched her channel on July 23, 2019 and has 3,50,59,031 plus life time views so far.

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt joined YouTube in 2019. Alia Bhatt, who launched her channel on YouTube on March 7, 2019, has 15.8 lakh subscribers and 6,56,22,790+ life time views till date. About a month ago, Alia posted a video of herself, in which she is seen giving skincare tips. The video has received over 1.5 million views so far.

Priyanka Chopra



Priyanka Chopra launched her YouTube channel in 2014. About 6.51 lakh subscribers have joined the channel so far. This channel has 2,36,11,682+ life time views. Her ‘If I Could Tell You Only One Story’ posted two years ago, she is seen chatting with three amazing women. Priyanka was seen chatting with Simon Bills, Avakwafina and Diane Vaughan. This video has about 1.5 million views.

Arjun Kapoor



Arjun Kapoor joined YouTube about 8 years ago today. Arjun launched his YouTube channel on October 2, 2014. Arjun Kapoor has 8.15 thousand subscribers so far on this channel and in terms of life time channel views it is 11,94,841+. However, Arjun has been missing from YouTube for the last 6 years. Six years ago, she posted a video of herself on the channel, showing a glimpse of her dance performance at the Guru Nanak Institute of Technology in Hyderabad.

In addition to these stars, many other Bollywood actors, television stars, actors of South Indian films are also making their money from YouTube.

