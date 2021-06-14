Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars is ‘absolutely on the cards’

Celebrity Apprentice could possibly be getting an All Stars season. 

In line with a report in New Thought journal this week, Channel 9 are happy with the present season, and wish to capitalise on its success. 

A community insider instructed the publication a best-of season was ‘completely on the playing cards’, attributable to the success of the present crop of stars. 

In the works: Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars is ‘completely on the playing cards’ with Channel 9 ‘impressed’ with the newest season. Pictured: Martha Kalifatidis

‘Ian Dickson, Sophie Monk and Gina Liano could possibly be again in the boardroom sooner somewhat than later,’ the supply mentioned. 

All Stars seasons have definitely been a success with different profitable TV franchises, most not too long ago being MasterChef. 

The report comes forward of Celebrity Apprentice’s grand finale on Tuesday. 

As of Monday afternoon, a number one on-line bookmaker has tipped Shaynna Blaze as the favorite to win the present.

Star-studded: ‘Ian Dickson, Sophie Monk and Gina Liano could possibly be again in the boardroom sooner somewhat than later,’ the supply instructed the publication. Pictured: Gina Liano

The Block’s inside design skilled, 58, has odds of $1.25, making her the clear winner, whereas Martha Kalifatidis is available in second with odds of $4.00.

In the meantime, comic Ross Noble sits third at $7.

Shaynna and Martha’s extraordinarily brief odds counsel a point of insider information that one in every of these two ladies wins.  

Backing a winner? All-Stars seasons have definitely been a success with different profitable TV franchises, most not too long ago being MasterChef. Pictured: Sir Alan Sugar

It comes after CEO Lord Alan Sugar revealed which Celebrity Apprentice stars riled him up the most throughout filming.

Just lately showing on The Kyle and Jackie O Present, the 74-year-old admitted he was lower than impressed with a few of the solid.  

The British billionaire confessed he did have a tender spot for Nova breakfast host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, in addition to kaftan queen Camilla Franks. 

Celebrity Apprentice Australia continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on 9

Secret’s out? As of Monday afternoon, main on-line bookmaker Sportsbet ideas Shaynna Blaze (pictured) as the favorite to win the present 

