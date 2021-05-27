Celebrity Apprentice finalists are ‘leaked’ as betting odds point to a clear winner

We’re solely a few episodes in, however the three finalists on Celebrity Apprentice Australia could have already been uncovered.

As of Thursday afternoon, main on-line bookmakers Sportsbet and TAB are each tipping Shaynna Blaze as the favorite to win the present.

The Block’s inside design knowledgeable, 58, is Sportsbet’s front-runner to win with odds of simply $1.50, whereas TAB has her at even shorter odds of $1.12.

The key’s out? As of Thursday afternoon, main on-line bookmakers Sportsbet and TAB are each tipping Shaynna Blaze (pictured) as the favorite to win Celebrity Apprentice

Rounding out Sportsbet’s rumoured ultimate three is Camilla Franks who has an odd of $3 and radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli sitting at $10.

In the meantime, TAB have tipped Ross Noble in second place at $5, whereas Anthony Callea and Camilla Franks path behind at $15.

Celebrity Apprentice was filmed in Sydney in October and solely a choose few individuals know who makes it to the tip.

Predictions: Rounding out Sportsbet’s rumoured ultimate three is Camilla Franks (pictured) who has an odd of $3 and radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli sitting at $10

Quantity’s do not lie! In the meantime, TAB have tipped Ross Noble (pictured) in second place at $5, whereas Anthony Callea and Camilla Franks path behind at $15

It comes after host Lord Alan Sugar revealed which Celebrity Apprentice Australia stars riled him up probably the most throughout filming.

Showing on The Kyle and Jackie O Present on Thursday, the 74-year-old admitted he was lower than impressed with a number of the forged.

The UK billionaire confessed that he did have a delicate spot for Nova radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, as properly as trend queen, Camilla Franks.

Good books? It comes after host Lord Alan Sugar (pictured) revealed which stars riled him up probably the most throughout filming. The UK billionaire confessed he did have a delicate spot for Nova radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, as properly as Camilla Franks

Jackie later stated she ‘fell in love’ with Shaynna Blaze on the present and requested for Lord Sugar’s opinion.

‘Oh. Proper,’ he gruffly replied. ‘We have been within the boardroom a couple of occasions and he or she appeared like she was about to burst out into tears.’

Jackie and Lord Sugar each agreed that Martha Kalifatidis was a star on the present. He referred to her as a ‘brilliant child’ and agreed that she will get underestimated.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia continues on Channel Ten, Sunday, 7pm