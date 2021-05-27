Celebrity Apprentice: Lord Alan Sugar roasts Kyle Sandilands on air



He is recognized for his savage burns on the Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

However Lord Alan Sugar saved certainly one of his most brutal takedowns for radio host Kyle Sandilands throughout an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Present on Thursday.

‘You’re the poor man’s model of Howard Stern,’ the English businessman, 74, advised the shocked shock jock, 49.

Acid-tongue: Lord Alan Sugar, 74, saved certainly one of his most brutal takedowns for radio host Kyle Sandilands throughout an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Present on Thursday

The dialog started with the businessman speaking about how Australian actuality TV reveals are sometimes ‘thought of the poor man’s model’ of the US and UK originals.

Giving an instance, Sugar quipped, ‘I imply, somebody mentioned, I imply hearsay’s had it, oh boy, that, so that they mentioned that you’re, you’re the poor man’s model of Howard Stern.’

Stern is among the United States’ hottest shock jocks.

Kyle’s co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson defended her long-time colleague, saying, ‘I really feel such as you’re the one one which’s saying that, I’ve by no means heard that earlier than.’

Shook: ‘You’re the poor man’s model of Howard Stern,’ he advised the shocked shock jock, 49

Legend: Stern [pictured] is among the United States’ hottest shock jocks

‘Nicely that’s as a result of the Australians gained’t say it to your face,’ countered Sugar.

‘If somebody says that I’ll slap their face,’ threatened Sandilands.

Later within the interview, the entrepreneur additionally admitted he was lower than impressed with among the solid of the Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

The British billionaire confessed he did have a tender spot for Nova radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, in addition to style queen Camilla Franks.

Good books? Sugar additionally revealed which contestants he appreciated and did not like whereas talking on the present

‘I did not know who he was once I first met him however I grew to love him,’ Lord Sugar mentioned of the Nova star.

He known as Kaftan queen Camilla ’emotional and eccentric’ however had no complaints in regards to the work she put in on the present.

‘She’s very artistic but additionally a bit of bit emotional. In case you preserve watching you may see a bit of little bit of the character come out,’ he mentioned.

Shock! Of Nova FM radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Lord Sugar mentioned: ‘I did not know who he was once I first met him however I grew to love him’

‘You have to love her actually,’ he added. Kyle and Jackie O each agreed along with her evaluation of Camilla.

Jackie later mentioned she ‘fell in love’ with The Block’s Shaynna Blaze on the present and requested for Lord Sugar’s opinion.

‘Oh. Proper,’ he gruffly replied. ‘We have been within the boardroom a few occasions and she or he appeared like she was about to burst out into tears.’

‘Emotional and eccentric’: He known as style queen Camilla Franks ’emotional and eccentric’ however had no complaints in regards to the work she put in on the present

He continued: ‘She appeared like she had seen a ghost. Like a rabbit within the headlights.’

Jackie and Lord Sugar each agreed Martha was a breakout star on the present. He referred to her as a ‘vibrant child’ and agreed she is commonly underestimated.

Lord Sugar additionally sung the praises of his boardroom offsiders Janine Allis and Lorna Jane Clarkson.

Not so eager! He was barely essential of bookies’ favorite Shaynna Blaze, saying she was typically on the verge of tears. ‘She appeared like a rabbit within the headlights,’ he mentioned

‘They’re very useful within the enterprise strategy,’ he mentioned of the duo.

The English businessman beforehand admitted he did not know any of the supposed movie star solid earlier than filming, except fellow Brit Ross Noble.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel 10