Celebrity Apprentice: Scherri-Lee Biggs caught date hooking up with a male celebrity

As a former Miss Universe Australia, Scherri-Lee Biggs is what many would contemplate the final word catch.

So followers shall be shocked to be taught the 30-year-old climate presenter lately caught her date within the arms of one other man at a Celebrity Apprentice after-party.

Making issues much more outrageous is the actual fact the thriller man in query was any person ‘with a profile’ within the leisure trade.

Scherri-Lee shared the story on Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday, revealing all of it went down at a get together held at Camilla Franks’ home whereas filming the present.

‘He did not depart me on the get together, he hooked up with another person at the get together,’ she stated.

Whereas she pretended to not know who her date had left her for, radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, who was additionally on the get together, spilled the beans.

‘The twist is it was one other bloke!’ he exclaimed, leaving co-host Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald howling in shock.

‘Scherri-Lee, did he depart you on the date and hook up with one other man?’ Fitzy requested.

‘He did, sure,’ she admitted sheepishly, earlier than later including: ‘He left fairly quickly after.’

The sweetness queen stated she had no concept her date was drawn to males, however acknowledged he was a ‘good bloke’.

‘I simply remembered who it was too,’ Wippa chimed in, seemingly referring to the thriller man Scherri-Lee’s date hooked up with.

‘I do know who it was however I am not going to say as a result of he is received a profile… they’re within the leisure [industry].’

Scherri-Lee joined this yr’s season of Celebrity Apprentice as an intruder, however was eradicated on Monday’s episode.