Celebrity Apprentice: Shaynna Blaze blasts Lord Alan Sugar for ‘slapped a**e’ comment’

Celebrity Apprentice contestant Shaynna Blaze has hit again at Lord Alan Sugar after the British businessman stated final week she had a ‘face like a slapped a**e’.

The phrase ‘face like a slapped a**e’ is British slang for when an individual has a stern or sad expression and would not essentially recommend they’re unattractive, however Shaynna took the comment as a criticism of her bodily look.

Reacting to the insult on Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa on Monday, the Block decide, 58, rejected the excuse that it was simply UK slang that acquired misplaced in translation.

‘Yeah I feel you can provide an excuse if that is a British time period, [but] should you’re coming to a different nation it is advisable to learn the room of the nation,’ Shaynna stated.

‘I am grateful to come back right here right this moment to speak about this,’ she added.

‘He is apologised however we have to speak about this in public about what truly occurred. You possibly can’t speak about folks and their bodily look in a derogatory option to get an affordable chortle. We have gone previous that. The world is not like that anymore.’

The inside design skilled additionally criticised radio hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli for permitting Lord Sugar, 74, to make the comment unchallenged on their present final week.

‘[By] not calling [him] out publicly or right away, you are enabling that and that means they really feel they will get away with it,’ she stated.

Wippa, who can be starring on Celebrity Apprentice, then apologised to Shaynna.

‘It occurred on our present and I nearly led him [Lord Sugar] into it as a result of I made the remark that Shaynna appeared upset within the boardroom, so I felt a duty too,’ he stated.

Lord Sugar made the ‘slapped a**e’ touch upon Fitzy and Wippa final Monday after Wippa and co-host Sarah McGilvray famous how she not often smiled on Celebrity Apprentice.

‘Oh, bloody hell. She’s acquired a face like a slapped a**e, would not she more often than not?’ he stated. ‘[She’s] Like a rabbit within the headlights.’