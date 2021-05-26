Celebrity Apprentice star Lisa Origliasso complains about long drives in her free car

Along with competing for charity, Celebrity Apprentice star Lisa Origliasso and her twin sister Jessica reportedly pocketed a mixed $60,000 to star in the present.

However that does not imply life is however a dream for The Veronicas duo, who’re at the moment commuting to band rehearsals as they put together to embark on an Australian tour.

On Wednesday, Lisa complained about having to drive ‘a pair hours to town and again’ each day – however admitted the free car she received in a sponsorship deal had softened the blow.

The working musicians select to reside in the Blue Mountains, forcing them to drive for ‘two to 3’ hours for rehearsals in town.

Making the commute simpler is the apparently free car they received from Moreton Bay Ford in change for the promotion.

‘However I’ll be loving each second of it in our dreamy Ford Ranger XLT,’ Lisa wrote, tagging each the dealership and Ford Australia’s official Instagram accounts.

When a fan questioned whether or not Lisa had her driver’s licence, the singer confirmed: ‘I’ve had it for years, however haven’t wished to drive until now woohoo!’

A free car can have that impact.

The Veronicas are at the moment starring on Celebrity Apprentice, which sees semi-famous Australians working as interns for billionaire businessman Lord Alan Sugar.

The winner will earn $100,000 for his or her chosen charity. The Veronicas have chosen The Mind Basis.

In keeping with a New Concept report final week, the present was virtually derailed when filming started after a wage dispute erupted between the solid.

The publication claims ‘pressure grew on set’ when it was rumoured that clothes designer Camilla Franks was ‘paid the least’ to look on the present, whereas others had been provided a extra beneficiant payment.

They added that not one of the celebrities made ‘as a lot coin as you’d suppose’ as a result of the present is essentially charity targeted.

Pay dispute: On Monday, New Concept claimed tensions grew on the set when designer Camilla Franks (pictured) reportedly came upon she was ‘paid the least’

‘Overlook the million-dollar wage Warnie banked for I am a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here!. This present would not go anyplace close to these kinds of {dollars},’ an insider mentioned.

‘If something, pay ought to by no means be mentioned amongst any solid and is all the time a harmful sport to play.’

Michelle Bridges and radio star Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli had been reportedly handed the most important quantity to hitch the star-studded line-up, raking in a cool $50,000 every.

The Veronicas’ Lisa and Jess Origliasso are mentioned to have made a mixed $60,000.

Singer Anthony Callea, comic Ross Noble and The Block choose Shaynna Blaze are thought to have made $30,000 every.

Day by day Mail Australia has contacted 9 for additional remark.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel 9.