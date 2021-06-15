Celebrity chef Shannon Bennett and his children host garage sale

Celebrity chef Shannon Bennett had a garage sale exterior his multi-million greenback Byron Bay beachfront house over the weekend.

The MasterChef star and restaurateur, 45, and his son have been noticed placing a number of of the household’s belongings on the character strip – together with a number of designer fits and footwear.

Shannon dressed casually in black observe pants and an identical colored T-shirt as he assisted consumers.

Outdoors the entrance of his house, Shannon had a big signal which learn ‘honesty field charity’, suggesting all proceeds have been being donated.

One of many chef’s sons was additionally noticed holding up an indication that learn ‘garage sale’.

Shannon shares six children, Phoenix, Hendrix, Xascha, Xanthe, Xahlia and Margaux, with his ex-girlfriend Madeleine West.

The previous couple, who by no means married, introduced their break up in 2018 after 13 years of relationship.

Regardless of their break-up, the pair relocated with their children to Byron Bay in 2019 after promoting their marital house in Toorak, Melbourne, for $16million.

Following their break up, Madeleine stated she was unlikely to ever get again along with Shannon, whom she had dated between 2005 and 2018.

She instructed The Kyle and Jackie O Present their wants not aligned after greater than a decade collectively.

‘I am a giant believer that every thing in life has a season. We alter. We evolve,’ she stated.

‘Sooner or later we go, “Nicely, I’ve sure wants I wish to have met and you have received sure wants and if the 2 do not mix and cross within the center, why struggle it and be depressing?”

‘I do not suppose that is honest to the children both to see two dad and mom which can be continually throughout functions.’