Celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and Mouni Roy celebrated Valentine’s Day! These stars including Arjun Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and Mouni Roy celebrated Valentine’s Day, romantic pictures went viral!

Celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and Mouni Roy celebrated Valentine's Day!

5 seconds ago
Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet. He has written .. “He never misses any chance to make his Nehru feel special! I love you Rohanpreet Singh.” These pictures are becoming increasingly viral.

Sharing a picture with her husband, Kajal Aggarwal wrote.. “Having troubled this cutie since 2012! Happy Valentine’s Day, everyday.” This picture is being liked a lot.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh often makes videos with Genelia D’Souza and while sharing funny videos, Riteish Deshmukh wished her on Valentine’s Day. The video is being liked a lot.

Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar recently got married and at present both are on honeymoon. Sharing this picture with her husband, she wished her on Valentine’s Day. The picture is becoming increasingly viral.

Malaika Arora shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor. With this he has written, ‘Mera’ and with this he has shared a heart emoji. These pictures are going viral on Valentine’s Day.

