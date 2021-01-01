Celebs mourn Akshay Kumar’s death: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia dies: Bollywood celebs offer condolences to Akshay Kumar’s mother
Sharing the news of his mother’s demise, Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, ‘She was my origin and today I feel unbearable pain in my womb. My mother Mrs. Aruna Bhatia left this world in peace this morning and will once again meet my father in another world. I respect all your prayers for me and my family. Om Shanti ‘
Akshay Kumar has his 54th birthday on September 9 and he lost his mother a day before his birthday. On this, Akshay Kumar shared a photo of himself with his mother on social media and wrote, ‘I never wanted this to happen but I am sure my mother will be singing happy birthday to me from there. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and tributes. Life goes on.
