Celebs mourn Akshay Kumar’s death: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia dies: Bollywood celebs offer condolences to Akshay Kumar’s mother

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital a day earlier and upon receiving the information, Akshay Kumar, who was shooting in London, returned. After the death of Akshay Kumar’s mother, all the celebs in the industry reached his home.

All the celebs including Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Abbas-Mustan appeared at Akshay Kumar’s Juhu house on Thursday afternoon. Akshay Kumar was consoled by Bollywood celebs during this difficult time. At the same time, all the celebs including Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar were present at the funeral of Akshay Kumar’s mother. Shilpa Shetty had reached Akshay Kumar’s house after welcoming Ganpati Bappa at her house.





Sharing the news of his mother’s demise, Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, ‘She was my origin and today I feel unbearable pain in my womb. My mother Mrs. Aruna Bhatia left this world in peace this morning and will once again meet my father in another world. I respect all your prayers for me and my family. Om Shanti ‘

Akshay Kumar has his 54th birthday on September 9 and he lost his mother a day before his birthday. On this, Akshay Kumar shared a photo of himself with his mother on social media and wrote, ‘I never wanted this to happen but I am sure my mother will be singing happy birthday to me from there. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and tributes. Life goes on.