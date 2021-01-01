Celebs react to Akshay Kumar’s mother: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia mourns Salman Khan’s death to Ajay Devgn and many celebs mourn: From Salman to Ajay Devgn, tribute to Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia is no more. At this moment, Akshay is overwhelmed by his mother’s grief and friends in the industry have started pouring sympathy and consolation for Akki. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and many friends in the industry are seen paying homage to Akshay’s mother and building up their friend’s courage.

Salman Khan has expressed grief over Akshay by tweeting. He wrote, ‘Dear Akki, I am very sad to hear the news of your mother’s death. May God give peace to their souls. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family.



Ajay Devgn has expressed grief over Akshay Kumar’s mother by tweeting. He wrote in this tweet, ‘Dear Akki, mourn the death of your mother. May peace be upon Arunaji’s soul. Om Shanti, condolences to you and your family.

Akshay Kumar’s co-star Nimrat Kaur wrote, ‘I am very sorry for your incomparable loss. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to you and the entire family during this difficult time. Satnam Waheguru. ‘

Akshay Kumar himself tweeted and shared the sad news of his mother on social media. Sharing the news of his mother’s demise, Akshay wrote, ‘She was my origin and today I feel unbearable pain in my womb. My mother Mrs. Aruna Bhatia said goodbye to this world in peace this morning and will once again meet my father in another world. I respect all your prayers for me and my family. Om Shanti ‘