Celebs Rejected and Body Shame: Kapil Sharma to Hina Khan and Radhika Madan TV stars who had to face rejection and body shaming and lost roles

Kapil Sharma – You are obese, lose weight Hina Khan had to face rejection because of her black color, while Kapil Sharma felt ashamed. Kapil Sharma got a chance to host the show, but he was turned away saying you are fat. This was revealed by Kapil Sharma in a recent interview. This happened when Colors TV invited her to host the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. Kapil Sharma was told that he would have to host the show with Manish Paul. Kapil Sharma agreed. But when he came to visit the production house, the producer said – you are too big. You lose some weight. '

Radhika Madan – Surgery for shape and size Radhika Madan is one of the most beautiful actresses in movies and TV, but can you believe that she was rejected because of her look? Radhika Madan, who is in the news for her role in 'Shiddhat', started her acting career on TV. She became a star in the TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hai' with Ishani's character. But at one point he was advised to have facial surgery. Radhika Madan revealed this in one of her social media posts. Radhika Madan had said, 'I was told that I need a certain shape and size and for that I have to undergo surgery. But I think that's right. Who are all these people telling me? I didn't get any work for the next 1.5 years.

Radhika had been sitting at home for a year and a half after being denied

‘Gori-Chitti had to face rejection’ TV actress Gulki Joshi had said in an interview to our colleague Itimes some time ago that she was rejected because of her color. He had told me how he was denied a job because of his black color. Expressing the pain of her refusal, Gulki Joshi said, ‘There was a time when TV shows were in search of blonde-chitti heroines. But by the grace of God I survived because he has given me the ability. I’ve been told many times, ‘You don’t look so good, but if you’re a good performer, we cast you.’

Smile – it's a little healthy, please refuse Actress Muskan Bamne, who appeared in TV's number one show 'Anupama', is famous for her cute look, but she was rejected as she is healthy. "I have been rejected many times," Muskan told our correspondent Itimes. When I was a little obese, I was mostly rejected and people would say, 'Come a little healthy, reject'.

Paras Chhabra- Rejected due to height Actor Paras Chhabra, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, also had to face many rejections in his life. He told our fellow Itimes that he didn’t get many roles because of his physique and high height. Paras Chhabra said his height is 6 feet 1 inch. His body was wide and he looked short. That is why they were rejected. Frequent denials like this left Pars Chhabra depressed and he had anxiety problems.

The film and TV industry looks beautiful from a distance, as difficult as it is from close. Coming into the industry, it is known that the road here is not easy. From Bollywood to the TV industry, many stars had to face many rejections to enter the industry. If someone was rejected because of obesity, someone was snatched from the role as darkness.