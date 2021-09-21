Celebs shocking weight loss transformation: Remo D’Souza wife Lizelle to Imran Hashmi Bollywood and TV stars shocking weight loss and massive transformation

Remo’s wife lost 40 kg Currently, Liezel D’Souza, wife of choreographer and director Remo D’Souza, is in the spotlight due to her weight loss and altered avatar. Liezel weighed 105 kg, which she reduced to 65 kg. Liezel lost 40kg in just 2 years. In a conversation with our colleague Times of India, Liezel said that he fasted for 18-20 hours intermittently. Remo D’Souza is very proud of his wife’s transformation. He praised Liezel by sharing a post on social media.

Bharti reduced her weight by 15 kg Popular comedian Bharti Singh’s slender incarnation is surprising everyone. Bharti Singh weighed 91 kg, which she has reduced to 76 kg. In an interview with our colleague Itimes, Bharti Singh had said that she did not eat anything from 7 pm to 12 noon the next day. He fasted occasionally and with his help he lost 15 kg in 1 year. Bharti Singh’s change look surprised not only her husband Harsh Limbachia but also the fans. Recently, when she reached the finals of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, everyone praised her transformation. READ Also Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Talking About Her Marriage On Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Transformation of Arshad Warsi Recently, Arshad Warsi also shared a photo of his beef-up look, in which fans were surprised to see his transformation. Arshad Warsi has shared a collage of his old and new pictures on Instagram. The fans were stunned to see the strong body of the actor. One user commented on the picture that John Cena did not have such a body.

Imran Hashmi strong body Imran Hashmi is currently gathering discussion about Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’. However, neither Imran nor the producers have yet revealed that it is part of ‘Tiger 3’. But in the film, Imran will be seen in the role of a Pakistani spy and his name will also be Tiger. Imran Hashmi is sweating for it. During the news of the preparation of the role, Imran Hashmi recently shared a workout video of himself, in which he is seen in ‘Beast Mode’. Fans were shocked to see the body of Imran Hashmi.

Video: Imran is seen making such a body

Ravi Dubey lost 10 kg in 1 month Actor Ravi Dubey’s transformation got a lot of discussion on social media. Ravi Dubey was hit by a corona in May and gained a lot of weight during this period. But after recovering from corona, Ravi Dubey has not only lost 10 kg in a month, he has become very slim and fit. The special thing is that Ravi Dubey gained weight and lost fat without any supplements or protein.

Rohit Roy was surprised Not long ago, actor Rohit Roy also shared his transformation and weight loss look. He shared a collage of his three photographs. In two of these pictures he looked a little healthy, while in the third and latest picture his fit look was surprising everyone. We will tell you that these three pictures were taken at different times. In the post, Rohit Roy wrote, “Change takes time, it takes hard work. There is no shortcut to this.

Currently Remo D’Souza’s wife Liezel D’Souza is in the spotlight due to her huge transformation and weight loss. Not only Lizzie but many stars have recently surprised everyone by losing several kilos. At the same time, from Arshad Warsi to Imran Hashmi, he has built such a strong body that no one can live without praise.