celina jaitly has shared a nine year old breastfeeding picture

New Delhi. Actress Celina Jaitley has been away from Bollywood films for a long time. But she remains very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. He has more than 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram, who like his photos. Now Celina has shared a nine year old photo of her. This is the same picture for which he was trolled a lot.

Celina has shared this picture of her with Instagram account. In the photo, she is seen wearing a sky blue monokini. He also has twin children with him. He has put a child lying on the sofa. At the same time, the second child is in his lap. This breastfeeding photo was also shared by Celina in the year 2012. On which he had to face tremendous trolling. In such a situation, while sharing this photo, Celina said that till date she could not understand why she was trolled on it.

Sharing the photo, Celina wrote in the caption, ‘Nine years ago ‘Stardust Magazine’ India edition was done. I have a lot of memories associated with this photoshoot. Sharing this photo 9 years ago, I thought I was sharing one of the most wonderful moments of my life. But I was surprised that for this I was heavily trolled on social media. After this, Celina told that at that time she had given birth to twins through C-section in the heat of Dubai. When he got this photoshoot done, it was only a month after his delivery. She was troubled by the heat and just wanted to enjoy the moment and sit by the pool enjoying the relaxing moments with sunbath. This photo of him is a part of that moment.

Celina further wrote that ‘She did not understand till date why she was trolled. After this he wrote for the trollers that if you are overweight then they will troll you, if you are looking good then they will troll you, how your kid kicks while enjoying, they look careless to them. A mother is constantly judged. Why people don’t try to know the reason behind their person’s work before trolling someone. Whereas it is not what those people think. Why don’t people try to know the reason behind that person’s work before trolling someone. Whereas it is not what people think.

In the end, Selina writes that ‘before we jump to any conclusions please remember that a picture may be true but behind it sometimes there are stories of many flaws and challenges, which are overcome very strongly. Is. At that time I didn’t want to distract myself from motherhood. But the memory of that day compelled me to share this story. I wish people would understand that there is no way to be a perfect mother.