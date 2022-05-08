Sports

Celtics coach Ime Udoka rips officiating after Game 3 loss to Bucks

11 hours ago
Celtics coach Ime Udoka rips officiating after Game 3 loss to Bucks
Celtics coach Ime Udoka rips officiating after Game 3 loss to Bucks

Celtics coach Ime Udoka rips officiating after Game 3 loss to Bucks

The Boston Celtics found themselves in a 2-1 series hole after losing 103-101 to the Milwaukee Box in Game 3 in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Celtics coach Eme Vodka called the executive after the game, especially taking issue with a call in the last moments of the game.

103-100 behind in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Celtic guard Marcus Smart found himself gathering for a three-pointer when he was hit in the arm by box guard Jaru Holiday.

The referee called for a foul on a potential tying 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left. But with officials calling for a foul on the floor instead of a three-shot foul, Smart got two free-throw attempts instead of three.

“It was a foul. It was a foul,” Udoka told reporters After the game. “He’s got the ball, he’s getting shot, he’s got both legs set. You can’t tell it’s going to be a sweep, a shot. So, bad call, bad no-call. “It’s a shot, he’s crouching in one shot, fouled on the way up. Bad missed call.”

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not agree to a call as he spoke to an official.

(Via Jim Davis / The Boston Globe Getty Images)

Smart made the first free throw and deliberately missed the second to give his team a shot for a three-point game, but he and other Celtic players were unable to tip the ball. Al Harford got his own rebound and gave it to the bank, but his last shot comes after hearing the buzz.

After the Milwaukee Box Edge Boston Celtics Frantic final seconds

Smart also raised questions about his potentially tied 3-pointer call. He said it was not clear he would try a rip-through move from behind the arc knowing that the Celtics needed three points to tie the game.

“You need three [points] With 4.6 seconds, they know we need three, “smart Says. “We know they’re going to foul. It’s not like he got me when it was down. I was already in my shooting motion. I thought it was three free throws. They said no, deal with it.”

Grant Williams, 12, and Marcus Smart, 36, of the Boston Celtics, responded to an official call during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Box at the Fiserv Forum on May 7, 2022 in Milwaukee.

(Stacey Rever / Getty Images)

Holiday, who scored 25 points for the box, disagreed.

“Really, it looks like he was still on the sidelines,” Holiday said. “It’s not a shooting motion. He wasn’t facing the rim.”

In Game 3, the box was led by Giannis Anteokoumpo, who scored 42 points in a 16-30 shootout. This was a rebound performance for Antetokounmpo. In Game 2, he scored just five points in the first half and finished with 28 points.

“There’s going to be a struggle here, but at the end of the day, if you’re with it and you’re with it and you must be, you’re going to be successful,” said Antetokunumpo. “If you don’t, you can’t succeed. It’s that easy.”

Giannis Antetocanumpo (34) of the Milwaukee Box overtook Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokunampo, 34, of the Milwaukee Box, overtook Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Milwaukee.
(AP Photo / Mori Gash)

Jelen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Harford had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

The best series of 7 continues on Monday night in Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report


