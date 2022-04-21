Celtics rally in 2nd half, beat Nets for 2-0 series lead



Jillian Brown scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics came down from 17 points to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 on Wednesday night and are 2-0 up in their first-round series.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics, who caught Kevin Durant without a basket in the second half. Al Harford had 16 points, Daniel Thiss 15 and Payton Pritchard 10 out of 10 in the final round.

Durant finished with 27 points but fought off the field for the second consecutive game, shooting 4 of 17. Kiri Irving made just 10 points in the 4-of-13 shooting after fining Celtics fans $ 50,000 for pointing out obscene gestures and obscene language. During game 1.

The series moved to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Durant and Irving took 1 for 17 in the second half. Bruce Brown finished with 23 points and Seth Curry added 16.

Coach Ime Udoka said Durant should get as close to the sky as possible.

“I think we did it,” Udoka said. “We want him to act defensively and aggressively keep the body on him the whole time and try to beat him.”

TD Garden has pampered faithful Irving with a full-blown kiss, starting with a pre-game role. “Kyrie sucks! Kyrie sucks!” Volume increased after tipoff with addition. Singing in each of the first two instruments of Brooklyn. Whenever he got the ball, Bus returned.

Boston fell behind in the first half but eventually had to tie the 79 at a short jumper in the thesis. The net was able to settle and borrowed 90-85 in the final round.

The Celtics tied up again at 92 on a fourth by Jelen Brown and took their first lead in the game, leaving Pritchard’s jumper at 7:48.

It was part of a 23-4 run that took the Celtics lead 108-96. During the stretch the nets went off without a basket for about three minutes.

“I think our intensity has gone down a bit in the second half. We haven’t converted either,” said net coach Steve Nash. “We had the opportunity, we did not convert.”

Bruce Brown says the Celtics have overwhelmed them defensively.

“We weren’t scoring goals on the other end,” he said. “I think our physicality went down one step in the second half.”

The barrage of Bush fans targeting Irving did little to upset Brooklyn at first. The Nets went 9-0 up, giving Boston a quick timeout. Bruce Brown had nine points, part of a 12-point quarter that helped keep Brooklyn ahead 33-24.

The lead increased to 45-31 in the second, provoking another Celtic timeout. During the break, Marcus Smart, who injured his left thumb a few minutes earlier while diving to the floor after a loose ball, was seen smiling as he met the instructors on the bench.

He got the thumb tape and stayed in the game, scoring six points in a row.

Brooklyn stabilized and took the lead at a height of 15 before Boston’s late jump deficit helped trim halfway to 65-55.

Tip-INS

Net: Irving, who is observing Ramadan, came out of the game with 3:23 left in the first quarter. He goes to the locker room and comes back with food, the sun has just set in Boston. … Curry was first called for an obvious foul when he grabbed Tatum’s arm and pushed him to the ground while breaking a sure fast-break basket.

Celtics: There were nine turnovers in the first half.

Progress

Net: Ben Simmons made some contact with teammates on Wednesday, which Nash called the “other step” in the Point Guard’s rehabilitation effort on his injured back. But Nash says an ESPN report that Simmons could return to action as soon as Game 4 reaches him.

Celtic center Robert Williams has begun participating in the III 3-on-3 drama, Vodoka reported.

However, Vodoka warned that the team still does not expect to return in time for the series after recovering from its recent knee surgery.