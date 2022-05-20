Celtics vs Heat Game 2 score: Marcus Smart’s return pays dividends for Boston as series tied 1-1

Celtics vs Heat Game 2 rating: Marcus Smart’s return pays dividends for Boston as series tied 1-1



The Boston Celtics returned to the motive force’s seat in Game 2 after being knocked out in Game 1 in opposition to the Miami Heat. Marcus Good performed a giant function of their victory on Thursday night time.

Good had 24 factors after lacking Game 1 with a leg harm. He was 8 for 22 from the ground and 5-12 for the three-point vary. He had 12 assists, 9 rebounds and three steals throughout the Boston Miami 127-102 demolition.

1-1 draw within the Boston series.

“I used to be pumped,” Good advised ESPN’s Lisa Salters when requested how excited she was to return to courtroom after a leg harm. “I felt dangerous that I could not be there with my teammates and go to struggle with them. We’re taking part in in opposition to a extremely good Miami Heat workforce. It is a blessing to be on the identical courtroom with them. We’re going. Conflict however it’s arduous to not be there.

“However I needed to take my relaxation, get my well being again, see and see some issues and be efficient on this recreation.”

Al Harford returned to Boston after lacking Game 1, which is a part of the NBA’s Well being and Security Protocol. He had 10 factors, three rebounds and three assists.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 factors, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Jillian Brown added her 24 factors with eight rebounds and three assists.

Boston’s protection caught to the Miami taking pictures for essentially the most half. The warmth shot 44% off the ground however solely 29.4% from the lengthy vary. The Heat additionally had 14 turnovers within the recreation.

Jimmy Butler led the way in which with 29 factors, 9 rebounds and two assists. Gabe Vincent added 14 factors, three rebounds and three assists.

Game 3 will probably be performed in Boston on Saturday. Good mentioned that after the Boston victory, they’ve to organize in the identical method as they’re making ready for Miami within the first two video games.

“The way in which we ready,” he mentioned. “We’re hoping for that. We have got two bodily groups. You are the No. 1 workforce and Crew No. 2 going into it. It is grind. We all know what it is going to take. We all know they’re coming to our home and so they’re attempting to win and we’re defending the house courtroom I used to be capable of. “