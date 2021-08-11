Census will be done through mobile app this is going to happen for the first time in the country

The Union Home Ministry told the Lok Sabha that the exercise of Census 2021 is going to be completely digital this year. The ministry said that this will be the first time that the process of counting will be done digitally. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the lower house of Parliament that there is no proposal to release caste figures.

This is going to be the 16th census since the counting exercise began in the 1860s. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the 2021 Census will be conducted through a mobile phone app. It will be used by school teachers to collect data.

With the help of the census portal, individual data will be monitored and managed. The census form may ask about facilities available at home, sources of drinking water and electricity, occupations and languages ​​spoken by family members. The data of each individual will be recorded under the Census Act 1948 and will not be made public in any way.

Recording the data directly in the mobile phone will speed up the process of data collection and subsequent analysis. Census doesn’t just count people but, has all the details. On the basis of its data, the state and central government make their policy. The entire census will be done in 16 languages. Census is conducted every 10 years. A total of 31 lakh employees will participate in the census.





